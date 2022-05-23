This Morning to air live from Buckingham Palace to mark Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host This Morning live from Buckingham Palace as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On May 24 ITV’s daytime show will be broadcast from the royal residence, with a variety of familiar faces offering an insight into different areas of the palace.

The news was announced on This Morning on Monday, as Willoughby, 41, told viewers: “Hello and welcome to your Monday this morning. It is the start of a brand new week and we have got a very exciting announcement.”

We've got a Royal appointment! Join us live from Buckingham Palace to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, tomorrow at 10 am. 👑💂‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQB8ipSVt9 — This Morning (@thismorning) May 23, 2022

Two members of the London Fanfare Trumpets began playing and broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth walked through the studio doors and read out an exclusive invitation from Buckingham Palace.

He said: “Dear Mr Schofield and Ms Willoughby, you have been given a royal appointment for tomorrow, as we will be broadcasting live from Buckingham Palace to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“You will be taking a look back at the Queen’s magnificent 70 years as sovereign, with a host of special guests.

“We look forward to welcoming you live from 10 o’clock tomorrow morning as the celebrations begin at Buckingham Palace.”

Willoughby replied: “I’m so excited. That almost made me cry,” with Schofield, 60, adding: “Beautifully done.”

The special broadcast will see Brandreth, 74, take viewers on a look back at the Queen’s history-making 70-year reign.

TV presenter and art lover Gok Wan will give a tour of the Picture Gallery and tell the story of some of the most exclusive artworks in the world.

Gyles Brandreth announced the news on This Morning earlier today (ITV/PA)

Wan, 47, will also discuss the Queen’s style evolution over the past eight decades, and how her fashion choices have inspired generations.

Horticultural expert David Domoney will explore the Queen’s favourite corners of her garden, while chef Phil Vickery will experience the royal kitchens and reveal the origins of legendary palace recipes.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “This will be our way of commemorating one of the greatest monarchs in history.

“To be allowed to broadcast from the palace, which has been her home for most of her life, is an honour.

“Our viewers will be in for a real treat. We are taking a host of our This Morning family with us and I’m sure this will be a memorable day for us all.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub, and will broadcast live from Buckingham Palace on May 24.