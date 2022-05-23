Average house price 70 years ago ‘was around £56,000 in today’s money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average house price 70 years ago ‘was around £56,000 in today’s money’

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 1:18 pm
The average UK house price was around £56,000 70 years ago in today’s money, according to analysis carried out to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The average UK house price was around £56,000 70 years ago in today’s money, according to analysis carried out to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Estate agent Savills said the typical house price in early 1952 was just under £2,000 – equating to around £56,000 when taking inflation into account.

The average house price nowadays is more than four times this sum – at £260,000.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills said: “House price growth over the past 70 years has meant that the nation’s housing stock has become a vast source and store of household wealth during the Queen’s reign.

“But the ability to benefit from this has largely been dependent on the year you were born, meaning the capital appreciation we have seen through different housing market cycles has created a marked divide between the housing ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.”

Mr Cook added that house price upswings “have been magnified by a systemic undersupply of housing over the past 40 years”.

Savills said the start of the Queen’s reign coincided with a major national housebuilding programme.

Following economic volatility in the 1970s, there was some strong house price growth in the 1980s under former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme.

Mr Cook said: “This period fundamentally altered the way in which we looked at our home as a route to financial prosperity, fuelling the nation’s obsession with house prices.”

Savills said a longer period of rising property prices took place between 1995 and 2007.

During this time the average multiple of their income that people borrowed increased from 2.3 times their income to 3.1 times.

Mr Cook said a “sizeable wedge” was created between those who were and were not able to get onto the housing ladder.

Looking at today’s market, he said: “With a strong employment market, mortgage regulation having stress tested borrowers’ ability to sustain rate rises, and many having already locked into historically low interest rates, there don’t appear to be the triggers that have fuelled previous market downturns.”

