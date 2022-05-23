Mayor of London chief of staff concerned about Grenfell response day after fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Mayor of London chief of staff concerned about Grenfell response day after fire

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 2:21 pm
The Grenfell Memorial Wall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Mayor of London’s chief of staff said he left a ministerial meeting the day after the Grenfell Tower fire feeling “unhappiness and concern” about the response to the blaze.

David Bellamy said he and colleagues believed at the time that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council was “failing” and “something needed to be done” about it.

Sadiq Khan’s chief of staff was giving evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry which is examining the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the fire which killed 72 people on June 14 2017.

Speaking about a ministerial meeting on the afternoon of June 15, Mr Bellamy said: “I just remember coming away with a real sense of unhappiness and concern about the response and that there was something that was really not right.”

Mr Bellamy was asked about what specifically concerned him during that meeting, and he said “response and recovery”, adding: “I don’t think it was really specifics.

“It was what came out of the meeting, and I’ve seen some of the evidence from other people who were at that meeting.

“It was also, as I returned to City Hall, before I could get to my desk I was met by colleagues who said ‘Look David, RBKC are really just, it’s failing, it’s just not working’, which I think they judged both from the mayor’s visit and also contact they had received from other probably political figures in that area of London who would have passed on the information.

“We weren’t really clear on precisely what the failings were, we could just see that things were really not working and something needed to be done about it.”

In his witness statement, in a section about that meeting, Mr Bellamy said: “A second ministerial meeting took place at 15.30 on Thursday June 15 2017.

“I attended on behalf of the mayor as the mayor was returning from Kensington.

“Following the meeting, I was sufficiently concerned at the lack of progress being made with the recovery operation that on my return to City Hall, I telephoned John Barradell, chief executive of the City of London Corporation and chair of the local authority panel (Lap) to inquire about the progress of the recovery operation from his standpoint and discuss what action could most helpfully be taken.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Bellamy said he was informed by Mr Barradell that he was currently on a separate call with RBKC who had informed him that it was planning to invoke mutual aid that evening.

“I was reassured by this.

“However this did not in fact take place until the following day,” Mr Bellamy said in his statement.

Mr Bellamy was asked if he had reflected on whether there was more he could have done to ensure that the response in the early days was well managed.

He replied: “I think in terms of the specific incident, the GLA as a partner didn’t receive the information about what was going on on the ground and the failings that there were in order for us as a partner to raise concerns and try to see that they were addressed.

“And that was for us the fundamental challenge is the lack of visibility into what was going on.”

Mr Bellamy said there is now a London situational awareness team which operates 24/7 and monitors information about what is going on in London.

Speaking at the end of his evidence, Mr Bellamy told the Inquiry: “I just want to take this opportunity publicly to say to the survivors, the bereaved, local residents, how very sorry I am for what happened.

“I consider that they were failed, not just here and there, but I think the evidence of this inquiry has shown that they were failed by us as a society.

“And I think it’s incumbent on all of us to do whatever we can to ensure that nothing like that ever happens again.

“I think I’ve outlined in evidence some of the things that we at the GLA have done since then, and it’s very important that we all do that, and everybody looks critically at that.

“I also want to, in that spirit, acknowledge those people who, when RBKC failed, came to help.

“They didn’t have to do so.

“The only reason that they did was a desire for public service, and I think that’s the spirit that all of us need to keep in our minds as we move forward and do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

