Man appears in court over fatal knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man appears in court over fatal knife attack

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 3:18 pm
Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, who was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, who was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend and trying to cut off her head during a knife attack has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Ania Jedrkowiak, 21, was discovered mortally injured in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, west London, shortly after midnight last Tuesday.

Emergency services had been called and the Polish university student was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that she was attacked by Dennis Akpomedaye, with whom she had a short-lived relationship.

It is claimed he ambushed her and inflicted multiple stab wounds with a large kitchen knife which was used in an apparent attempt to decapitate her.

Akpomedaye, 29, allegedly suffered an injury to his arm during the incident.

On receiving treatment in hospital, he claimed he was a sword performer who was injured when a trick went wrong, it is alleged.

Old Bailey stock
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defendant was detained by police as he waited at Victoria station for a coach to return to his home in Newport, south Wales.

He was charged with Ms Jedrkowiak’s murder last Wednesday.

The victim was said to have met the defendant through online dating after moving to Britain to study in about 2020.

The relationship was said to have ended after she began to study at the University of West London and got a job working part-time in a restaurant.

On Monday, Akpomedaye appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wandsworth prison.

He had a bandage on his arm and spoke only to confirm his identity before resting his head in his arms.

Judge Mark Dennis set a plea and case management hearing for August 8 and a provisional trial from May 15 next year.

Akpomedaye was further remanded into custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal