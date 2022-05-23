Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:28 pm
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp US defamation case (Ian West/PA)
Kate Moss is to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard.

The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, is expected to appear in court by videolink later this week.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Kate Moss with Johnny Depp
Kate Moss with Johnny Depp in February 1994 (Barry King/Alamy/PA

A source close to Mr Depp confirmed to the PA new agency that Ms Moss will give evidence on Wednesday by videolink.

The news comes in the final week of the US trial, taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have already given evidence themselves, with Ms Heard concluding her testimony on Wednesday.

Mr Depp’s legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss, as she described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Mr Depp’s legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss (Steve Helber/AP)

Jurors have previously heard multiple allegations of both physical and sexual abuse against the actor, with testimony provided by people including Ms Heard’s sister Whitney, friend Raquel Pennington, and another of Mr Depp’s former partners, Ellen Barkin.

In video deposition played to the court last week, Ms Barkin claimed that Mr Depp was controlling during their short relationship.

Several famous faces appeared on the initial witness lists for the trial, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, though none have been called on.

