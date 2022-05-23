In Pictures: Queen opts for buggy tour as Chelsea returns to regular May slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Queen opts for buggy tour as Chelsea returns to regular May slot

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 7:42 pm
The Queen used a buggy to tour this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen made her traditional visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as it returned to its regular May slot for the first time since 2019.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, used a buggy to tour the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event which this year hosts gardens focusing on wildlife, wellbeing and floral displays to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen – who is not thought to have used a buggy at an official engagement for nearly a decade – got a first look at the floral and gardening extravaganza before it opens to members of the public.

The Queen opted to use a buggy for the first time at the show for her comfort (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Other members of the royal family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, also paid a visit (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Chelsea Pensioners Ted Fell, left, and George Reid beside florist Simon Lycett’s The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee display at the show (Yui Mok/PA)
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put in an appearance at the event, which was cancelled in 2020 and moved to September for 2021 due to the pandemic (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Models in floral dresses enjoy the view at the world-famous horticultural show (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench displays a timber round with key dates from her life and career carved into it, after launching a new Woodland Heritage campaign (Yui Mok/PA)
Gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate uses a show garden with a hot tub (Yui Mok/PA)
Joanna Lumley, centre, with Chelsea Pensioners at The Body Shop Regeneration Garden (Yui Mok/PA)
The Plantman’s Ice Garden is designed to be a visual reminder of the dangers of global warming (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Mary Berry holds the Mary Berry Rose at the show (Yui Mok/PA)
Charlotte Church is interviewed by Monty Don in the BBC Studios’ Our Green Planet and RHS Bee Garden (Yui Mok/PA)

