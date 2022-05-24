Ten-year-old takes on triathlon in memory of stillborn brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ten-year-old takes on triathlon in memory of stillborn brother

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 9:02 am
Lottie Denman has set herself the challenge of completing a two-day endurance event in memory of her brother Joshua (Chestnut Tree House/PA)
A ten-year-old taking on a triathlon in memory of her stillborn brother has said she wants to “share his name with the world”.

Lottie Denman hopes to complete the two-day challenge for her brother Joshua and raise funds for a children’s hospice.

Lottie will take part in the Henley Kids Triathlon, which consists of a 50m swim, 2km cycle and 1km run on Saturday July 9, and a half-mile open water swim in the River Thames the next day.

Lottie Denman taking on a triathlon last year
Lottie Denman (Chestnut Tree House/PA)

Lottie said: “I am excited for the challenge as I am doing it for my brother and it makes me feel close to him.

“I am doing this challenge to share his name with the world.

“I’m very proud to be Joshua’s sister and want to make him proud by giving something back to the hospice that gave him, and us, the best care.

“I wanted to fundraise for Chestnut Tree House as they helped me do arts and crafts when I visited my brother, as it was very emotional. I always left knowing my mum and brother were in good hands.”

After completing her first triathlon last year, Lottie decided to challenge herself to take part in two children’s triathlon events a year to raise money and awareness.

Funds raised by Lottie’s Henley triathlon will be donated to Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice in West Sussex that cared for her brother.

Joshua Francis Denman was stillborn in May 2018 following an MRI scan eight months into the pregnancy that found he had toxoplasmosis, an infection that damaged his brain and skin.

Lottie and Joshua’s mother, Fiona, said Lottie found the process “really hard” at first but added that her daughter is “determined, focused and amazing”.

She said: “I’m really proud of her for taking on these challenges for Chestnut Tree House, she’s such a determined, focused and amazing little girl.

“Chestnut Tree House enabled me to spend time with Joshua and do all the things I’ve done with my other children – read a book, change his clothes and cuddle him.

“Lottie found it really hard at first, but the team helped her understand what was going on and got her strong enough to put some teddy bears in Joshua’s coffin for his funeral.

“Without Chestnut Tree House, Lottie wouldn’t be the strong girl she is today.”

The family visit the hospice’s memory garden every year to remember Joshua.

To support Lottie’s triathlon challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/lottie-denman2

