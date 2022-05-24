World record-breaking British school teacher raps for almost 40 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World record-breaking British school teacher raps for almost 40 hours

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:14 am
Daniel Alcon during his world record attempt (Daniel Alcon/PA)
Daniel Alcon during his world record attempt (Daniel Alcon/PA)

A British school teacher who rapped for almost 40 hours has said he feels proud and relieved after breaking a world record at the second attempt.

Daniel Alcon, 35, performed under his musical alias DAlcon and skipped sleep for two nights to rap consecutively for 39 hours and 37 minutes.

The English teacher, who is from Wimbledon, London, but teaches in Valencia, Spain, broke The Guinness World Record for the Longest Freestyle Rap Marathon.

“I feel very proud,” Mr Alcon told the PA news agency.

“I did it once before, which I failed, and that really hurt me.

“I just can’t believe I did it again. I decided to do it one more time and relief, relief is the word.”

Daniel Alcon at the school where he teaches
Daniel Alcon teaches English at a school in Valencia (Daniel Alcon/PA)

His record, which was attempted in April and subsequently ratified by Guinness World Records, came after he failed to achieve the feat last year.

Attempting to beat a mark of 33 hours, 33 minutes and 16 seconds set by American rapper Watsky, he performed for 35 hours – only to discover the record had already been beaten by by Irishman Liam Reeves and now stood at more than 36 hours.

He said: “I thought, well, what what am I going to do? So I called up my witnesses and said, ‘I’m doing this again, guys, sorry to put you through it’.

“I don’t want to fail like this just by one hour.”

Mr Alcon’s rap marathon had to be overseen by witnesses to ensure he stuck to strict rules during his world record attempt.

The rules stipulated that Mr Alcon was allowed 30 seconds to catch his breath between raps, the beats had to be continuous, and he was given a five-minute break for every hour rapped.

“I just survived on kiwis, grapes and tea,” Mr Alcon said.

“I had my kettle there with me and I drank loads of tea.

“More often than not you’ll see me sticking the kettle on, I’m a big tea drinker.”

Daniel Alcon writing lyrics
Daniel Alcon performs under the name DAlcon (Daniel Alcon/PA)

While there were ups and downs throughout, Mr Alcon said one of the hardest moments came at the start of the challenge.

“One of the most tiring moments was in the first song when I was feeling I was feeling uninspired,” Mr Alcon said.

“Before the challenge, I was nervous but once the challenge started I was a bit like a machine, I just thought get on with it.

“The energy levels were just completely up and down and I rap about that as well.

“It’s like, you think you haven’t got energy and then suddenly the energy just comes to me.”

Mr Alcon has been open with his past mental health struggles and his motivation for pursuing his world record was a chance to raise awareness of the charity Key Changes.

Key Changes is the world’s first music label exclusively for musicians who have faced mental health challenges.

The charity’s services range from providing a ‘pop-up’ music studio to inpatients facing mental health difficulties in hospital, to coaching to help artists overcome performance anxiety.

