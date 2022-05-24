The Elizabeth line in numbers By Press Association May 24, 2022, 12:23 pm The Eliabeth line has finally opened (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Elizabeth line has finally opened. Here are some key numbers for London’s new railway: Tweets by TfL – How much did it cost? The National Audit Office estimated the final cost for the Crossrail project to build the railway will be £18.9 billion. – What was the budget? It was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010. – How long was the delay in opening? Three and a half years. – How long is the railway? The entire line stretches for more than 60 miles, including a pair of tunnels each 13 miles long under London. The project was delayed and over budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA) – How many stations does it have? 41, including 10 new ones. – What is the increase in central London’s rail capacity? 10 per cent. – How long are the trains? They are 200 metres long, with nine carriages. – How many passengers can each train hold? Up to 1,500. – How many people are expected to use the Elizabeth line? Annual passenger numbers are estimated to reach 170 million by 2026. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scotland fans told to ‘get the bus’ to World Cup play-off against Ukraine ScotWays renew calls for Dalwhinnie level crossing to be reinstated Awarding Deborah James her Damehood ‘amazing for her family’, says William China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang