EE expects Glastonbury data usage to double at this year’s festival

Mobile operator EE said it expects data usage at Glastonbury to double compared with the last time the festival was held, in 2019, as the network was confirmed as the event’s technology partner for a seventh year.

EE said it is installing seven temporary masts – alongside the two permanent sites in the area – to boost coverage at Worthy Farm during the festival, which takes place in late June.

As a result of the continued rise of social media, messaging services and video live-streaming, as well as faster 5G connectivity, the mobile operator said it expects data usage during the event to exceed 200 terabytes – equivalent to viewing eight billion Instagram posts – and double the 100 terabytes used during the last Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

This year’s event is expected to attract around 200,000 visitors and is being headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lemar.

EE confirmed it will also once again offer device charging facilities free of charge and for users on any network, on site, at its EE Recharge Tent, and the official app for the festival – which EE has helped develop – will be launched in June.

Marketing and communications director Pete Jeavons said: “Over the years we have worked with the team at Glastonbury to use our technology to improve the experience of festival-goers – whether that’s keeping your phone charged, getting in touch with friends at the festival or sharing memories with those that aren’t there.

“With the increasing data demands seen at live events across the country, we are working hard at Worthy Farm to make sure we have a network in place that can cope with these demands.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re really pleased to announce EE as our technology partner for the seventh year running, providing the best possible network for our rural site, as well as free charging facilities and the official app.”