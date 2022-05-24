EE expects Glastonbury data usage to double at this year’s festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EE expects Glastonbury data usage to double at this year’s festival

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:53 pm
Mobile operator EE said it expects data usage at Glastonbury to double compared with the last time the festival was held, in 2019, as the network was confirmed as the event’s technology partner for a seventh year.

EE said it is installing seven temporary masts – alongside the two permanent sites in the area – to boost coverage at Worthy Farm during the festival, which takes place in late June.

As a result of the continued rise of social media, messaging services and video live-streaming, as well as faster 5G connectivity, the mobile operator said it expects data usage during the event to exceed 200 terabytes – equivalent to viewing eight billion Instagram posts – and double the 100 terabytes used during the last Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

This year’s event is expected to attract around 200,000 visitors and is being headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lemar.

EE confirmed it will also once again offer device charging facilities free of charge and for users on any network, on site, at its EE Recharge Tent, and the official app for the festival – which EE has helped develop – will be launched in June.

Marketing and communications director Pete Jeavons said: “Over the years we have worked with the team at Glastonbury to use our technology to improve the experience of festival-goers – whether that’s keeping your phone charged, getting in touch with friends at the festival or sharing memories with those that aren’t there.

“With the increasing data demands seen at live events across the country, we are working hard at Worthy Farm to make sure we have a network in place that can cope with these demands.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re really pleased to announce EE as our technology partner for the seventh year running, providing the best possible network for our rural site, as well as free charging facilities and the official app.”

