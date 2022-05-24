Charles meets Lloyd Webber and Bridgerton stars ahead of Prince’s Trust Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles meets Lloyd Webber and Bridgerton stars ahead of Prince’s Trust Awards

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 4:46 pm
The Prince of Wales was greeted by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as he arrived at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for the Prince's Trust Awards.(Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales was greeted by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as he arrived at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for the Prince’s Trust Awards.(Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales was greeted by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as he arrived at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for the Prince’s Trust Awards.

Charles made a joke as he paused on the red carpet outside the West End theatre, which is owned by the 74-year-old impresario.

They were also joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, on the steps of the venue.

Prince's Trust Awards
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor chatted to the Prince of Wales about the hit Netflix show (Yui Mok/PA)

Drury Lane has undergone major renovations in recent years, reopening in July 2021 with the Frozen musical currently showing.

Inside the theatre, Charles spoke to Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor, with the former joking that he expected the raunchy Netflix show to “be on for the next 50 years”.

Bailey told the prince the series has been shooting in Bath and described the city as “stunning”.

A rumble of thunder was heard through an open window, prompting laughter from Charles and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, who were speaking ahead of the start of the ceremony.

In a major milestone, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are hosting the annual awards for a 10th year and it will air on Thursday on ITV for the first time.

Prince's Trust Awards
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was seen chatting to Charles before the ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

Actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Amal Clooney, Melanie C of the Spice Girls and adventurer Bear Grylls are among the invitees.

The Prince’s Trust helps young people from disadvantaged communities as they develop skills and confidence.

Prizes will be handed out in 11 categories with Charles expected to make a speech.

Founded by Charles in 1976, it supports 11 to 30-year-olds across the UK who are unemployed, struggling at school or at risk of exclusion.

