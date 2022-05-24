Charles rubs shoulders with stars at the Prince’s Trust Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles rubs shoulders with stars at the Prince’s Trust Awards

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:45 pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber (left), The Prince of Wales (centre) with The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa attend the eighteenth Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 24, 2022.
The Prince of Wales has rubbed shoulders with the stars of Bridgerton and Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Prince’s Trust Awards.

Charles cracked a joke as he arrived on the red carpet outside the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on Tuesday.

On the steps of the venue, he was greeted by impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber, its owner, and the Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa.

Ahead of the ceremony, the prince spoke to Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor, who star in Regency-era Netflix drama Bridgerton.

Bailey joked that he expected the hit show to “be on for the next 50 years” and told the prince the series has been shooting in Bath, before describing the city as “stunning”.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly hosted the annual awards for a 10th year and it will air on Thursday on ITV for the first time.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Phoebe Dynevor at the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Before the show, the presenting duo told Charles they were looking forward to some “classic HRH bantz” and jokingly noted that he looked very disappointed each year when they returned as hosts.

As the prince met the celebrity ambassadors, a rumble of thunder was heard through an open window, prompting laughter from Charles, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and actress Felicity Kendal.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Emma Willis and Rylan Clark at the Theatre Royal, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Among the winners were a mother who overcame her experience of domestic violence to secure a job in the ambulance service and a young woman who was helped through her addiction issues by the Prince’s Trust.

Former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis and Melanie C of the Spice Girls took to the stage to present an award wearing matching pant suits in pink and purple respectively.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Anne-Marie on the red carpet outside the Theatre Royal, London (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC host Clara Amfo jokingly congratulated her co-presenter Anne-Marie on making it down the on-stage stairs safely in a nod to her infamous fall at the Brit Awards.

The pop singer, 31, took a tumble while descending some steps during the annual ceremony at London’s O2 Arena in early February – but carried on to finish her performance.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Taking to the stage after the final award, Charles quipped, “Welcome to the Ant and Dec Prince’s Trust Tuesday Afternoon Takeaway”.

He addressed the impact of the pandemic on young people and stressed the importance of the trust’s work.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Amal Clooney (left) and her mother Baria Alamuddin attend the awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Amal Clooney and adventurer Bear Grylls were also among the celebrity attendees.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Munroe Bergdorf attends the eighteenth Prince’s Trust Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Founded by Charles in 1976, the trust supports 11 to 30-year-olds across the UK who are unemployed, struggling at school or at risk of exclusion.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane has undergone major renovations in recent years, reopening in July 2021 with the Frozen musical currently showing.

