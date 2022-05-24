Hail “the size of chickpeas” hits London and the south east amid thunderstorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hail “the size of chickpeas” hits London and the south east amid thunderstorms

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:46 pm
Londoners were left running for cover as the city was wracked by loud thunder and heavy rain (PA)
Londoners were left running for cover as the city was wracked by loud thunder and heavy rain (PA)

Thunderstorms have swept across London and the south east, with the wet and windy weather due to continue into the evening.

Londoners were left running for cover as the city experienced loud thunder and heavy rain.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the weather was caused by air rising up from the surface and creating large shower clouds in a process known as convergence.

“We have plenty of showers that have developed across the UK, and the focus of those showers has pushed eastwards as we’ve gone through the day”, he said.

“We have seen some hail, some thunder, and some lightning.”

Mr Burkill said a funnel cloud has been seen off the coast of Kent.

“A tornado is a funnel cloud, except a funnel cloud becomes a tornado when it touches the ground.”

The funnel cloud was caused by movement in the air combining with the large storm clouds, he said.

However, he said it would not have been any worse than a “strong gust of wind”.

“Even if it had come down to the ground it would have been quite a weak feature,” he said.

“I don’t think it would have caused anyone any more problems than just a strong gust of wind.”

Mr Burkill said the wet weather is due to continue until the early hours of Wednesday before clearing up.

Loud thunder was heard across the south east, including in Hertfordshire.

Tea Francis, from Hemel Hempstead, had his sleep disturbed by a “loud thunder clap”.

“I was trying to get a quick nap in when I heard a pretty loud thunder clap & heavy rain starting to come down”, the 38-year-old jeweller said.

“Then it got ridiculously heavy and loud so I got up to have a look. By the time I stopped filming it and came downstairs, it had stopped, but the hailstones which were maybe the size of chickpeas were in small drifts up against the wall of the house.

“Amazing for a shower lasting maybe a minute and a half tops. I’ve seen weather like it before a handful of times over the years but not usually this late in the year and this stands out as being one of the more extreme cases purely because of how much hail was on the ground.”

