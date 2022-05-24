Queen meets Emir of Qatar at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen meets Emir of Qatar at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:07 pm
The Queen meets with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen has welcomed the Emir of Qatar to Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who used a golf buggy to tour the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, met with the ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Queen with the Emir (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 96-year-old, whose Platinum Jubilee national celebrations are just over a week away, was pictured standing, shaking hands with the Emir in her Oak Room sitting room.

Wearing a blue and green floral dress, the Queen smiled broadly as she greeted her guest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Emir used a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to invite him to travel to watch the winter 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament has been dogged by human rights controversies in relation to migrant worker abuses during the construction of stadiums in the country.

The monarch chatting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Qatar’s right to stage the major sporting event was publicly questioned at the Fifa Congress in Doha in March, with the president of the Norwegian federation saying there was “no room” for hosts who could not legally guarantee the safety of LGBTQI+ people.

Same-sex relationships are directly criminalised under the laws of the Gulf state, leading to concerns over the well-being of LGBTQI+ people visiting for the tournament and those from that community who reside there.

Fifa and the Supreme Committee insist supporters from the LGBTIQ+ community will be made welcome.

