Excess weight in early to mid-adulthood linked to poorer cancer survival – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Excess weight in early to mid-adulthood linked to poorer cancer survival – study

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 12:02 am
Researchers examined the impact of BMI scores among 20 to 50-year-olds on survival rates for breast and bowel cancer in later life (Alamy/PA)
Researchers examined the impact of BMI scores among 20 to 50-year-olds on survival rates for breast and bowel cancer in later life (Alamy/PA)

People who are overweight in early to mid-adulthood have a poorer chance of surviving some cancers, according to new analysis.

Researchers examined the impact of BMI (body mass index) scores among 20 to 50-year-olds on survival rates for breast and bowel cancer in later life.

They used data from a study which has been tracking data on more than half a million people across Europe since 1992.

The team, led by academics in Germany, examined data on 159,000 people aged 35 to 65 across Denmark, Germany, Spain and Italy who had provided at least two BMI measurements during the study.

The participants were tracked for an average of nine years to see whether they died from breast or bowel cancer.

The study included 1,620 people diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,045 colorectal (bowel) cancer patients.

During the follow-up period, 377 breast cancer patients and 509 bowel cancer patients died.

Statistical analysis showed that people with higher levels of BMI during early to mid-adulthood were more likely to die from breast or bowel cancer compared with cancer patients who had lower BMI scores.

The researchers found that for every additional point on a person’s BMI score, there was a 6% increased risk of death from bowel cancer.

And for every additional BMI point among breast cancer patients there was a 4% increased risk of death.

The authors of the paper, published in the journal BMC Cancer, wrote: “Cumulative exposure to higher levels of BMI during early to mid-adulthood (ages 20 to 50 years) was associated with poorer survival in patients with breast and colorectal cancer.”

The World Cancer Research Fund, which part-funded the study, said that the importance of maintaining a healthy weight “cannot be overstated”.

Dr Panagiota Mitrou, director of research and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, said: “Adding to the wealth of research on two common forms of cancer, this study shows that exposure to higher body weight in early to mid-adulthood plays a major part in cancer prognosis.

“We know that maintaining a healthy weight throughout your lifetime isn’t always easy, yet the importance of doing this cannot be overstated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal