British photographer’s campaign to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

British photographer’s campaign to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 4:01 am
929 billboard in Lambeth, London, marking the two year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. (Chris O’Donovan)
929 billboard in Lambeth, London, marking the two year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. (Chris O’Donovan)

A British photographer has set up a campaign to mark the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Cephas Williams’ 929 campaign, featured on billboards around London, will pay tribute to Mr Floyd and continue the conversation around systemic racism.

929 billboard in Lambeth, London, marking the two year anniversary of George Floyd's death.
929 billboard in Lambeth, London, marking the two year anniversary of George Floyd’s death (Chris O’Donovan)

A virtual vigil, organised by Mr Williams, will be held at 9.29am on Wednesday to draw attention to the time it took for Mr Floyd to be killed.

Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “Nine minutes and 29 seconds was revealed as the time it took for George Floyd to lose his life.”

Mr Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck despite him saying multiple times “I can’t breathe”.

The news of Mr Floyd’s death was particularly poignant for Mr Williams as it happened the day before his son, Zion, was due to be born.

It inspired Mr Williams to pen a letter to his son to outline his goal of working towards dismantling systemic racism through his organisation, Black British Network.

In the letter, Mr Williams wrote: “My concern is that if we stand by and do not take brave & tangible steps forward at this crucial time of awakening, then by the time you are my age, maybe you will be writing a letter like this to your son or daughter.

“I simply cannot stand by and let that happen.

“This is not the type of world I want to leave behind for you, so I will do my best to change it.

“So, as well as becoming a father, I have become a custodian of the future – our future – and I share this responsibility with all of my peers.”

Since its release in 2020, Letter to Zion has been signed by 44 executives who have committed to supporting the conversation to drive toward systemic change for black people in the UK.

Mr Williams said: “The reason I am able to talk about this now is because I have a billboard by the side of me and I have a position of influence.

“This is part of what we need to engineer out, I shouldn’t have to activate it in this way.

“The very nature of life means there will always be hope, (but) I feel like sometimes the conversation of hope is a copout for leaders to do altruistic things.

“I think it is less about hope and more about healing.”

To find out more about the 929 campaign visit www.cephaswilliams.com/929

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal