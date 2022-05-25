Becker moved to prison for foreign criminals facing deportation – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Becker moved to prison for foreign criminals facing deportation – reports

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:55 am
Boris Becker could be facing deportation at the end of his sentence after he was reportedly moved to a prison holding foreign criminals (PA)
Boris Becker could be facing deportation at the end of his sentence after he was reportedly moved to a prison holding foreign criminals (PA)

Boris Becker could be facing deportation at the end of his sentence after he was reportedly moved to a prison holding foreign criminals.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed last month for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one and BBC commentator, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 – owing creditors almost £50 million – over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca.

Boris Becker File Photos
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was  jailed for two and a half years last month for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts (Neil Munns/PA)

The German, who has lived in the UK since 2012, is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars.

According to the Times, Becker’s lawyer told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday that he has been transferred to the lower security category C Huntercombe prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

He was reportedly previously at the category B Wandsworth prison in south west London.

The Daily Mail quoted a UK Government source saying Becker met the criteria to be considered for deportation and his case would be considered in the usual way.

The six-time Grand Slam champion would qualify for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who is not thought to have British citizenship and has received a prison sentence of more than 12 months.

He could appeal against the decision.

Huntercombe is one of only two prisons solely for convicted foreign nationals and holds about 400 men.

A 2017 report found around 185 criminals out of 197 released from the prison within a six month period were deported.

Originally built as an internment camp, to detain people like prisoners of war, Huntercombe opened as a jail after the Second World War and was a borstal, a youth detention centre, until 1983.

From 2000 it was used as a jail for boys aged 15 to 18 before being turned into an adult category C training prison in 2010.

It has held only foreign criminals since 2012.

The latest inspection, carried out in December 2020 and published last year, found the prison to be “well led and progressive”.

Earlier findings said it was “safe, decent and purposeful”, with facilities including a “well-resourced library” and a gym although more recently the equipment has been described as “dilapidated” and in need of replacement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]