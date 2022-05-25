Katie Price warned she faces jail for breaching restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Price warned she faces jail for breaching restraining order

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 12:21 pm
Katie Price outside court with fiance Carl Woods (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price outside court with fiance Carl Woods (Steve Parsons/PA)

Katie Price has been warned she faces jail after admitting breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 44-year-old former glamour model sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on June 3, 2019.

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Price admitted breaching a restraining order (Steve Parsons/PA)
Price admitted breaching a restraining order (Steve Parsons/PA)

Price wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday to indirectly breaching the restraining order.

It comes after she denied the same charge at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in April.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment, she was warned.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who held her hand tightly as he led her into the court building before sitting in the public gallery for the hearing.

It was previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

The court heard the offence came due to Price’s use of the words “tell your”, which was an indirect attempt to communicate with Penticost.

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Price was previously fined for a tirade at her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost (Ian West/PA)
Price was previously fined for a tirade at her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost (Ian West/PA)

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been “subject to various conditions” at the time of the offence.

He suggested there may have been issues surrounding Price’s mental health which led to her sending the message.

Judge Mooney said he will “need to know” the background before considering Price’s sentence.

He further warned: “Don’t be under any illusions, you run the risk of receiving an immediate custodial sentence.”

Price was bailed ahead of sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on June 24, saying nothing to reporters and photographers as she left.

She was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until Tuesday July 5 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court at 2pm.

