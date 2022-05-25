Road deaths up 7% in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Road deaths up 7% in 2021

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:41 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 2:48 pm
The number of people killed on Britain’s roads increased by 7% last year as coronavirus restrictions eased, new figures suggest (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The number of people killed on Britain's roads increased by 7% last year as coronavirus restrictions eased, new figures suggest (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The number of people killed on Britain’s roads increased by 7% last year as coronavirus restrictions eased, new figures suggest.

Provisional Department for Transport (DfT) statistics indicate that around 1,560 fatalities were recorded in 2021, up from 1,460 in the previous year.

For casualties of all severities, the year-on-year increase was 11%.

Motoring groups responded to the figures by calling for new measures to boost road safety.

The DfT stressed that the number of deaths in 2021 was 12% below the pre-pandemic average between 2017 and 2019, while total casualties were down 21%.

However, fatalities exceeded pre-virus levels between July and September last year.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “As the lockdowns eased, we were hopeful that the reduction seen in the 2020 road casualty statistics could be maintained for longer, but sadly that wasn’t the case.

“The one glimmer of hope is that the total number of casualties last year remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, so we need that to be the turning point in order to make our roads as safe as possible.”

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “It’s disappointing to see collision numbers rise again last year as the UK eased itself out of lockdown restrictions after a dip in 2020.

“Summer 2021 in particular appears to show an above-average number of fatalities on our roads.

“RAC research suggests there is a huge level of concern among drivers about the standard of driving on our roads, so we urge the Government to consider reintroducing road safety targets.

“They should also look at whether the long-term decline in full-time road traffic police officers has led to a worsening in driver behaviour and an increase in casualties as a result.

“We also once again call on the Government to look at how camera-based technology could support the police in enforcing the ban on handheld mobile phone use while driving.”

A DfT spokesman said: “Any fatality on our roads is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with anyone who has lost a loved one, however the figures are still below pre-pandemic levels.

“Road safety is a top priority and that is why we have banned any use of handheld mobile phones whilst driving and consulted on establishing a dedicated body to investigate the causes of road traffic collisions.”

