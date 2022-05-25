Johnny Depp again denies ‘outlandish’ abuse claims as he returns to stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp again denies ‘outlandish’ abuse claims as he returns to stand

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 8:39 pm
Johnny Depp again denies 'outlandish' abuse claims as he returns to stand (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)
Johnny Depp again denies ‘outlandish’ abuse claims as he returns to stand (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Johnny Depp once again denied the “outlandish, outrageous” claims of abuse brought by his former partner Amber Heard as he returned to the stand in his US defamation trial.

The actor said he had told the truth and had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years”, and at times appeared to become frustrated during cross-examination from Ms Heard’s legal team.

Mr Depp gave testimony last month but was recalled by his legal team to rebut allegations made by Ms Heard during her own evidence last week.

The court heard that descriptions of his drug use and violence were exaggerated, and that claims he had not helped Ms Heard to land her role in DC blockbuster Aquaman were “not exactly true”.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

During his second round of direct evidence on Wednesday, he said: “It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence that she has attributed to me, that (Ms Heard) accused me of.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one just simply has to because it’s gotten out of control.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

He added that the accusations were: “Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false.”

Mr Depp concluded: “No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us.

“But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.

“All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to bring the truth out.”

He continued: “This is not easy for any of us, I know that.

“But no matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

Depp Heard Lawsuit
British supermodel Kate Moss said the actor had ‘never’ pushed her down any stairs, contrary to rumours referenced by Ms Heard during her own evidence (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

During his evidence Mr Depp clashed with Ms Heard’s legal team over their objections and offered flippant remarks during his cross-examination by her lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn.

When asked to provide a simple “yes or no” answer to one of Mr Rottenborn’s questions, the actor replied “I can’t please you with a yes or a no every time.”

The actor denied that he had ever referred to women as “rightfully mine” but the court was later showed text messages, seemingly sent by Mr Depp to his manager, with the phrase included.

Mr Depp suggested that occasionally people’s personal phones could be taken and “screwed with” and later labelled the message as “grotesque”.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
During his evidence Mr Depp clashed with Ms Heard’s legal team over their objections and offered flippant remarks during his cross-examination (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

He appeared to smirk as Mr Rottenborn finished his questioning and returned to his seat.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court heard short testimony from Kate Moss who said the actor had “never” pushed her down any stairs, contrary to rumours referenced by Ms Heard during her own evidence.

The British supermodel said Mr Depp, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998, had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

She appeared by videolink at Fairfax County District Court, Virginia, on Wednesday to give evidence which lasted barely two minutes.

Both Ms Moss’s and Mr Depp’s evidence came in the final week of the trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

