One ticket-holder scoops £8.5m Lotto jackpot

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:33 pm
Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets (Yui Mok/PA)
National Lottery players have been urged to check their tickets after one ticket-holder scooped the £8.5 million Lotto jackpot.

With another winner banking £8.6 million on May 11, it marks the second major win this month.

The winning numbers were 30, 31, 37, 45, 49, 56.

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, hailed the multimillion-pound jackpot as “amazing news”.

He said: “This is the second big win this month after one lucky ticket-holder banked the giant £8.6 million Lotto jackpot on 11 May.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this amazing prize.”

If claimed, the sum would be enough to buy an eight-bedroom flat in Belgravia, a couple of islands in the Bahamas, or a fleet of 23 Rolls-Royce Phantoms.

While substantial, the haul is still well below the £22.5 million Lotto record set in 1995 by Mark Gardiner and Paul Maddison, who ran a double-glazing business in Hastings.

It is also just 1.2% of Rishi Sunak’s £730 million net worth, as revealed by the Sunday Times Rich List this week.

However, the £8.5 million prize would be enough for the winner to buy 25,000 pairs of the Common Projects trainers favoured by the Chancellor.

A further 23 players won £1,750 after picking five of the six numbers but missed out on a £1 million cash prize without the bonus number: 51.

Nobody successfully picked the winning Thunderball combination – 22, 23, 24, 30, 37 plus the Thunderball number 02 – meaning the £500,000 prize went unclaimed.

However, 16 players won £250 by choosing four correct numbers in addition to the Thunderball number.

