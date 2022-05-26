Dippy the Dinosaur returns to the Natural History Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dippy the Dinosaur returns to the Natural History Museum

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 1:39 pm
Dippy the Dinosaur has returned to the Natural History Museum in London after a UK-wide tour (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)
Dippy the Dinosaur has returned to the Natural History Museum in London after a UK-wide tour (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)

Dippy the Dinosaur has returned to the Natural History Museum as part of a new installation following a four-year tour of the UK.

The 85ft-long (26m) plaster cast of a diplodocus skeleton was first put on display in the London museum in 1905.

The new installation, Dippy Returns: The Nation’s Favourite Dinosaur, will be on display until January and celebrates the landscapes visited by Dippy on his national tour, during which he was seen by more than two million people.

The museum said the tour had been a success, with local economies across eight regions considerably boosted by the influx of visitors.

Speaking about Dippy’s return to London, museum director Dr Doug Gurr said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dippy home to the Natural History Museum.

“Always proving popular and having just completed a smash-hit tour where over two million people around the UK visited our Jurassic giant, we are certain Dippy will bring a smile to visitors’ faces this summer at the Natural History Museum.

“While on tour Dippy encouraged people to engage with nature and inspired them to protect it, and we hope that our new installation will continue to do just that.

“At a time when biodiversity is under threat, it is more important than ever to protect the natural world and build a future where both people and planet thrive.”

Ahead of the installation opening to the public on May 27, children from a London school were given the opportunity to visit Dippy at the museum, where they were given a talk about the biology and ecology of the diplodocus and also learned about Dippy’s history.

Dippy
Dippy the Dinosaur has returned to the Natural History Museum’s Waterhouse Gallery after a UK-wide tour (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)

Dippy Returns will feature visitors’ reflections after meeting him on his UK tour and how it inspired them to reconnect with the nature on their doorsteps.

The installation will be on show in the Natural History Museum’s Waterhouse Gallery, where it was previously displayed in the 1970s.

During his existence, Dippy has been displayed in different areas of the museum, including the Reptiles Gallery and Hintze Hall, as well as a brief stint in the basement to protect the cast during the Second World War.

The Natural History Museum is currently seeking a new partner to host Dippy on a long-term loan at the conclusion of the installation and applications are now open.

– Dippy Returns: The Nation’s Favourite Dinosaur will be on display from May 27 to January 3 2023 at the Natural History Museum. Admission is free but tickets must be booked in advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal