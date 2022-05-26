‘Stress in pregnant women during the pandemic may impact babies’ brains’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Stress in pregnant women during the pandemic may impact babies’ brains’

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 4:01 pm
‘Stress in pregnant women during the pandemic may impact their babies’ brains’ (Yui Mok/PA)
'Stress in pregnant women during the pandemic may impact their babies' brains' (Yui Mok/PA)

Stress and depression during the coronavirus pandemic may be linked to changes in the brains of developing foetuses, even if the mother was not infected, new research suggests.

The study involved 65 women who were pregnant between June 2020 and April 2021, and 137 who were pregnant before the outbreak (March 2014 to February 2020).

Researchers found mothers who were pregnant during the pandemic reported stress and depression more.

Overall, 27.6% women in the pre-pandemic group and 52% of women pregnant during the pandemic were considered to have high psychological distress.

Anxiety levels stayed consistent across groups, the study found.

Using brain scans, the scientists found a reduction in the size of three brain structures in the foetuses from the pandemic group compared to the pre-pandemic group.

Development in these brain structures was negatively associated with anxiety, stress and depression scores.

When also looking at mothers reporting low stress, the authors observed foetuses of pregnant women in the low-stress group had lower volumes across the three brain measures in the pandemic group compared to the pre-pandemic group.

According to the researchers, this indicates multiple factors are involved in foetal brain development.

Catherine Limperopoulos chief and director of the Developing Brain Institute at Children’s National Hospital in America, and senior author of the study, said: “We’re looking at modifiable conditions.

“What’s clear is the next frontier is intervening early to see how we can prevent or reduce stress in the mum’s current setting.”

Carmine Pariante, professor of biological psychiatry, Institute of Psychiatry Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London (IoPPN), said the paper presents some interesting findings which are to be considered robust.

He added “The authors acknowledge that they do not measure ‘social isolation, financial insecurity, and nutritional changes’, which were massive factors during the pandemic.

“My opinion is that these factors will have had a more direct role in explaining these brain changes than just the subjective levels of mothers’ anxiety, and indeed some of the association between brain changes and maternal anxiety are statistically weak.”

Prof Pariante said another limitation of the study, published in Communications Medicine, is that there was no neurological or behavioural assessment of the babies, so it is unknown what impact the brain size changes might have on them.

