University worker fined after egging statue of Margaret Thatcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

University worker fined after egging statue of Margaret Thatcher

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:15 pm
A view of the newly installed statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher in her home town of Grantham, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
A view of the newly installed statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher in her home town of Grantham, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

A university worker has been fined £90 after throwing eggs at a statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher.

Jeremy Webster, who is deputy director at the University of Leicester’s Attenborough Arts Centre, was pictured and filmed throwing the eggs shortly after the memorial’s installation in Grantham, Lincolnshire, on May 15.

The university said it “does not condone defacement” after the incident and said the matter was being addressed in line with its procedures.

Three eggs were thrown at the monument with a cry of “oi” heard after one hit its target.

Lincolnshire Police said they spoke with the 59-year-old and he was given a fixed penalty notice under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

A man throws eggs at a statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher as it is installed in her home town of Grantham, Lincolnshire
A man throws eggs at a statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher as it is installed in her home town of Grantham, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement, the force said: “We have spoken with a 59-year-old man in relation to an incident involving eggs being thrown at a statue of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher on May 15.

“He has been given a £90 fixed penalty notice under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

“The statue continues to be monitored by CCTV.”

The statue was lowered into place in the town amid previous threats of “egg throwing” and was booed by passing motorists.

Baroness Margaret Thatcher Statue
A worker removes the lifting straps from the newly installed statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher (Joe Giddens/PA)

In February 2019, a planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the £300,000 statue – which was originally intended for Parliament Square in Westminster.

Mr Webster was seen holding an egg carton in one hand and preparing to throw an egg from the other shortly after the statue’s installation.

Egg residue and a piece of shell could be seen on the statue’s lower half.

Police turned up at the scene within minutes of the incident.

Baroness Margaret Thatcher Statue
The contents of a thrown egg drip down the newly installed statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two CCTV cameras have been installed around the memorial to combat any threats of vandalism, the local council said.

Reports originally presented to South Kesteven District Council showed the statue was moved to the area due to fears of a “motivated far-left movement… who may be committed to public activism”.

After a large-scale £100,000 unveiling ceremony was approved by the council in 2020, a Facebook group proposing an “egg-throwing contest” at the event attracted interest from more than 13,000 people.

Before planning permission was given to the statue, the only marking of Baroness Thatcher in the town was a plaque on the corner of North Parade and Broad Street to show where she was born.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal