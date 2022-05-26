Civil servants got Grenfell Tower name wrong during response, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civil servants got Grenfell Tower name wrong during response, inquiry hears

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:39 pm
A senior civil servant has told the Grenfell Tower inquiry she found it “jarring” that staff in her department were getting the name of the building wrong in the days following the disaster.

Dame Melanie Dawes, the Permanent Secretary of the then-Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on Thursday said she was “sorry” for the “potentially quite offensive” reference to the tower block as “Grenfell House”.

But she denied the suggestion it revealed a lack of “engagement” by staff following the disaster in London on June 14 2017, telling the inquiry it perhaps showed the “level of stretch” in the department at the time.

Dame Melanie Dawes said she found the mistake “jarring”. (PA/ Ofcom handout)

The 56-year-old, who is currently Chief Executive of Ofcom, held the senior post in MHCLG, now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) from 2015 until 2020.

The department took on the responsibility of overseeing elements of the response in the aftermath of the fire.

Dame Melanie was answering a question about communication in her department in the days following the fire when leading counsel for the inquiry Richard Millett QC pointed out that the tower block had been referred to as “Grenfell House.”

She replied: “I find that, as I see it throughout the documents, you know, very jarring and I’m sure that those directly involved in the fire must find it potentially quite offensive and very difficult and I’m very sorry about that.

“It just is a, it’s an oversight which I can’t really explain because I know I was calling it Grenfell Tower right from the very beginning on Wednesday (the day of the fire), so I don’t know how it came to be that Grenfell House was used for so long.”

Mr Millett QC asked: “Does it tell us anything about the degree of engagement of your officials?”

“No, I don’t think so. But no, I don’t think it does, but it perhaps speaks to a certain level of stretch that was going on in the teams,” she replied.

The inquiry heard how the rehousing of Grenfell residents in the days following the fire by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) became a cause for concern.

One of those who were worried, then-Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Home Civil Service Jeremy Heywood, said in an email that there were “lots of concerns” that the local authority wasn’t “gripping” the aftermath of the disaster.

Dame Melanie told the inquiry she went to “persuade” RBKC chief executive Nicholas Holgate to relinquish control of the housing issue, which he then did.

The inquiry also heard how the early stages of the response saw communication problems with the council, with the department using media reports of the fire to find out about the situation.

Dame Melanie described the lack of communication as one of the “major problems.”

She said: “My recollection is that on Wednesday, Thursday, and even into the weekend actually, the lack of information about how those who had survived the fire were being offered accommodation, where they had gone, how many there were, that information was extremely hard to find. The council didn’t have it themselves.”

She added: “And that combined with what I think was rather a defensive approach by the council in not really opening up to others on the Wednesday made our job very difficult.”

Concluding her evidence, she told the inquiry: “I just deeply regret the fact that, you know, families, residents, and the local community who had experienced such a devastating fire and the impact of that did not then get the support that they needed and should have deserved, did deserve, straight after the fire.”

