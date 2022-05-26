Charles and Camilla celebrate Platinum Jubilee in EastEnders teaser clip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles and Camilla celebrate Platinum Jubilee in EastEnders teaser clip

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 9:05 pm
The Prince of Wales visits the EastEnders set (BBC/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall can be seen celebrating amongst the residents of Albert Square in a teaser clip for an upcoming EastEnders special.

The episode will see Charles and Camilla surprise the residents at a street party held to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the clip shown after Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap opera, partygoers are told “you have got to see this mystery guest” as it cuts to an image of the royal couple pulling up in a car beside The Queen Vic pub.

Platinum Jubilee
The scenes were filmed when Charles and Camilla visited the EastEnders set in March (BBC/PA)

As Charles and Camilla arrive they are greeted by Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, who says: “Welcome to Walford”.

Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, proceed to introduce the royals to their fellow residents.

Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, tells a fellow resident their attendance is “amazing” as the royal couple talk to the crowd.

Charles and Camilla can also be seen raising a glass in honour of the monarch while surrounded by the soap stars.

Platinum Jubilee
The residents of Albert Square get a shock when the royal couple grace the jubilee street party (BBC/PA)

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Platinum Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

