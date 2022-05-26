Yachtswoman Pip Hare unveils latest solo round-the-world race bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yachtswoman Pip Hare unveils latest solo round-the-world race bid

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 12:02 am
Pip Hare sails her boat, Medallia, towards Poole Bay in Dorset during a press preview ahead of the Vendee Arctic ocean race (Andrew Matthews/PA)
British sailor Pip Hare has unveiled her bid to compete in the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world race for a second time and said she hopes she can be “more competitive”.

The 48-year-old caught the public’s imagination when she completed the 2020/21 race – one of the toughest on the sailing calendar – before returning to a hero’s welcome in Poole, Dorset.

She even received a message from Hollywood actor Russell Crowe on her birthday during the race, which she completed in 95 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes while competing in the event’s second oldest boat.

Skipper Pip Hare sails her boat, Medallia, out towards Poole Bay in Dorset (Ben Mitchell/PA wire)
Now the yachtswoman, only the eighth woman to complete the race, has been equipped with a new racing yacht – the Imoca 60 Medallia – which she is about to push to its limits in the Vendee Arctic.

The two-week qualifier for the round-the-world race sets off from Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Vendee region of France on June 12 before going round Iceland and returning to France.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I finished the Vendee 2020/21 last year and it was incredible – it was the best three years in my life, I loved the competition.

“I loved being in the Southern Ocean and challenging myself. I’m really looking forward to the next one, but I want it to be a lot more competitive.”

Describing her new boat, which is based at Poole, she said: “The Imoca Open 60 is designed for the ocean. It does speeds in excess of 35mph, it has little wings which helps it fly out of the water, and it is the most incredible boat to sail.

“It is fast and powerful; it’s not just a quick burst of speed, it’s this constant speed, and the whole boat feels alive.

“You make one tiny adjustment and it kind of sits up and goes, and I just love the power and the fact that a small human being like me can control a boat with 400 square metres of sail.”

She added: “We are in the process of making the boat strong and fast. I have got a couple more days of sail training so I am sure I know how I can get the most out of the boat, and, because it’s going to be two weeks of solid racing on my own, the most important thing before the race is that I’m well rested.”

Explaining how she handles the pressures of solo sailing in some of the world’s most demanding maritime environments, she said: “It takes a lot of organisation. You have to be super-cool and try to stay at least one or two places ahead of what is going to happen, and then if something unexpected happens the trick is to calm everything down, think about it and behave methodically

“The boat is so powerful – one little person isn’t going to sort it out with a quick pull of the arm. It is a case of getting used to the speed because it’s such a fast boat and think that far ahead.

“The thing I find scariest is climbing the mast. Sometimes we have to do repairs at the top of the mast 30m up in the air, and the boat is still sailing, and psychologically, for me, that is terrifying.

“In the last Vendee Globe race I had to replace the rudder in the middle of the Southern Ocean, which was quite a big mechanical job to make up on your own.”

She added: “One of the things I love about this sport is that it challenges you in every way imaginable.

“It challenges you physically, mentally, emotionally; there are loads of hard and soft skills but you need to constantly push yourself to the edge of risk but no further than risk so you don’t damage the boat.

“And if the boat does happen to get damaged, you have to sort it all out yourself on a moving platform on your own in the cold, wet and dark normally.

“I don’t get scared; the things that scare me are the things I haven’t experienced before, so once I’ve experienced something and know what to expect it doesn’t scare me.

“I am dealing with different levels of anxiety all the time. I worry about things all the time, so how much I am worrying depends on what conditions I am in.”

– The 10th Vendee Globe race is scheduled to start on November 10 2024.

