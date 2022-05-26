Portrait of the Queen painted by robot artist Ai-Da is unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Portrait of the Queen painted by robot artist Ai-Da is unveiled

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 9:21 am
Algorithm Queen, created by AI robot Ai-Da (Ai-Da and Aidan Meller/PA)
A portrait of the Queen painted by an ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist has been unveiled ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

The painting, titled Algorithm Queen, was painted by Ai-Da Robot – an artificial intelligence robot built in 2019 that creates drawings, painting, and sculptures.

To start, Ai-Da Robot uses cameras in its eyes and its computer memory, before using a variety of unique algorithms to paint, draw and abstract images.

Robot artist Ai-Da
Ai-Da, the world’s first ultra-realistic robot ‘artist’, with creator Aidan Meller (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A robotic arm lets it turn its digital formations into physical drawings and paintings.

Algorithm Queen was layered and scaled to produce the final multi-dimensional portrait of the monarch.

The machine’s artistic process was designed to reflect the different aspects of technological change that have taken place during the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Ai-Da Robot – named after 18th century mathematician and scientist Ada Lovelace – is also able to converse using a specially designed language model.

It said: “I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people.

“She is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service.

“I think she’s an amazing human being, and I wish The Queen a very happy Platinum Jubilee.”

Ai-Da Robot was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally.

Algorithm Queen pained by AI robot Ai-Da (Ai-Da and Aidan Meller/PA)

The robot’s capabilities were developed by PhD students and professors at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

Mr Meller said: “Thank you to the Queen for her 70 years of service. We are excited Ai-Da Robot has made history just in time for the Queen’s Jubilee.

“The Queen has been a stable and strong leader in a period of extraordinary change and development in history. We are in unprecedented technological times, and so we are pleased we can take a moment to think about all that has changed during the Queen’s life.

“Algorithm Queen by Ai-Da Robot gives us a marker of how far things have come in her life, and a great way to acknowledge her faithful service.”

Algorithm Queen will be exhibited publicly in London later this year and revealed on the Ai-Da Robot artist website at 10am on May 27.

