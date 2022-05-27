Dame Deborah James: New fashion line to raise more donations for cancer research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Dame Deborah James: New fashion line to raise more donations for cancer research

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 1:29 am
Dame Deborah James has released a new clothing line to support and raise funds for Cancer Research UK (Alamy/PA)
Dame Deborah James has released a new clothing line to support and raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The 40-year-old podcast host, known as Bowel Babe online, said the partnership with clothing brand In The Style had “taken me away from cancer” during the past months.

Sharing news of the new Dame Deborah James collection on Instagram, she revealed 100% of the profits would go to charity.

“This partnership has honestly kept me going and taken me away from cancer, and I’m so honoured to finally be able to share what we’ve been working so hard on with all of you,” she said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in every step in developing this from choosing the fabrics, prints and shapes to ensure that this was something you will all love and feel amazing in.

“I’m also really thankful to my family who have supported me throughout this journey and I have loved seeing them all wear my collection.”

“I truly hope wearing this collection makes you feel amazing and gives you that extra boost to power through your day and remember just how incredible you are.”

Dame Deborah is a former headteacher who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her Instagram followers, who number more than 800,000, up to date with her treatments.

She has raised more than £6.5 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

She set herself an initial target of £250,000 and has received donations from a huge number of supporters, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Dame Deborah, who was recently honoured with a damehood by William at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts, visited the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband to see a rose which bears her name on Thursday.

She revealed last week that she had completed her second book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which will be published on August 18.

Items from the In The Style x Deborah James collection are available now online.

