Spitting incident will not form part of inquest into railway worker’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Spitting incident will not form part of inquest into railway worker’s death

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 11:13 am
The inquest into the death of Belly Mujinga will consider whether she should have been shielding in the early part of the pandemic (Belly Mujinga’s family/PA)
The inquest into the death of Belly Mujinga will consider whether she should have been shielding in the early part of the pandemic (Belly Mujinga’s family/PA)

The inquest into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic will no longer look at whether she was infected by a passenger who allegedly spat at her.

A pre-inquest hearing on Friday heard the behaviour of the 57-year-old male passenger, known only as “AB”, will not form part of the scope into Ms Mujinga’s death.

Instead, the inquest will look at whether the married mother-of-one should have been shielding at the time, due to underlying health issues which her family said placed her in the “vulnerable” category.

Her inquest is expected to resume next month.

Belly Mujinga inquest
The inquest into the death of railway station worker Belly Mujinga will be held this summer (Family handout/PA)

Ms Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020, having been admitted to hospital days earlier with breathing difficulties.

She was allegedly spat at by AB during a confrontation on the concourse of London’s Victoria station on March 21, two days before the nationwide lockdown, and nearly a week after the Prime Minister told the public to “stop non-essential contact and travel”.

Barnet Coroner’s Court previously heard the inquest would be unlikely to find out how the infection occurred, but that it may be possible to discover where Ms Mujinga was infected – potentially on her way to work, or at work.

British Transport Police interviewed AB over the incident but said there was not enough evidence to prove a crime had been committed. He subsequently returned a negative covid test, having allegedly told Ms Mujinga he was infected at the time of the confrontation.

Belly Mujinga death
Belly Mujinga’s husband, Lusamba Katalay (second from right), joins activists at a vigil to mark the first anniversary of her death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On Friday, senior coroner Andrew Walker told a pre-inquest review that it was “no longer necessary for AB to form part of the inquest”.

He said medical experts would be asked to assess whether Ms Mujinga should have been shielding at the time due to her “medical condition”.

Elaine Banton, for Ms Mujinga’s family, replied: “Belly Mujinga was a disabled employee – there may have been missed opportunities to protect her.”

Ms Banton said she understood that AB’s conduct was outside the scope of the inquest.

The coroner dismissed an application from the family to delay the inquest until the conclusion of the Covid-19 public inquiry, on the basis that it was unlikely the hearings would offer any information useful to determine the circumstances of Ms Mujinga’s death.

The next administrative hearing will take place on June 21, with the inquest proper expected to resume either on June 27, or be put off until the winter.

Mrs Mujinga’s husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, and daughter, Ingrid, were two of only 10 people permitted at her funeral due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief and a demand for answers about what happened.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal