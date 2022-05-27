Shape of queue: M4 traffic troubles ahead of Ed Sheeran gig in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shape of queue: M4 traffic troubles ahead of Ed Sheeran gig in Cardiff

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 5:59 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 6:05 pm
Stock image of the M4 (ben Birchall/PA)
Transport disruption is unfolding at the outset of half-term as major congestion caused half-hour tailbacks on the M4 ahead of Ed Sheeran’s gig in Cardiff.

National Highways said it is seeing delays from Junction 19 on the M4 westbound, stretching across both the Severn Bridges into Cardiff, in Wales.

A spokesperson suggested the traffic may be partly attributable to Shape Of You pop star Sheeran, 31, playing in Cardiff, exacerbated by a half-term travel rush.

Ed Sheeran
Social media is awash with fans complaining they are stuck in traffic en route to see Sheeran perform as part of his  “+ – = ÷ x” tour.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “From junction 19 to the Welsh side of the bridges, motorists are seeing around 30 minutes of delays, coinciding with Ed Sheeran performing in Cardiff, the school holiday getaway and a general increase in traffic.

“We are advising motorists to plan their journeys, or delay their journeys if not essential.”

Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government’s traffic information service, has warned of “severe” disruption on the M4 westbound between junctions J22 and J23.

But it anticipates traffic conditions on this stretch of road will return to normal between 6.15pm-6.30pm on Friday.

Stagecoach South Wales tweeted that it is experiencing half-hour delays on two of its services from Cardiff to Merthyr “due to traffic involved with the Ed Sheeran Concert in Cardiff”.

Liverpool supporters heading for the Champions League final in Paris wait amongst freight and holiday traffic queues at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cardiff Council has also advised that some roads in the city centre will be closed from 4.30pm until 12.30am.

A spokesperson added: “Ed Sheeran will be performing at Principality Stadium on May 26, 27 and 28 and to facilitate these events, a full city centre road closure will be in place on health and safety grounds to ensure people can safely enter and leave the stadium after the concerts.”

It comes as Liverpool FC supporters travelling to the Champions League final and families embarking on half-term getaways faced long queues at the Port of Dover and UK airports.

Thousands of fans descended on the Kent port on Friday to board cross-Channel ferries en route to Paris for Saturday’s match.

Airline passengers were also stuck in lengthy queues at airports such as Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol.

There is also high demand for sailings from families embarking on trips to the continent for half-term.

The port advised passengers to “pack adequate supplies including food and water” as it is expecting “a very busy week ahead”.

Ferry firm Irish Ferries warned customers to “expect delays of up to three hours at port security and check-in”.

P&O Ferries earlier wrote that traffic on Jubilee Way, a key road used to access the port, is “at a standstill” and there are “also queues on the A20 on the approach to Dover”.

