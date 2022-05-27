Nadine Dorries uses TikTok rap to explain Online Safety Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries uses TikTok rap to explain Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 7:27 pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nadine Dorries has shared a TikTok rap video in which she explains some of the details of the Online Safety Bill.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who is also the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has previously said the updated Bill will make the UK “the safest place in the world for our children to go online”.

The Bill is currently moving through Parliament, and Ms Dorries shared a video to her nearly 2,000-strong TikTok following to discuss it in lyrical fashion.

Nadine Dorries raps on TikTok about online safety
Nadine Dorries raps on TikTok about online safety (nadinedorriesmp/TikTok)

In the video, she raps: “The UK is passing some new legislation, to make the internet safer for the younger generation.

“It’s effectively a framework to protect internet users from scams, illegal content and anonymous abusers.

“It will force big tech to stop their terms being breached, and puts in measures to defend free speech.

“But is it true it will impact freedom of expression? No, we put in legal protections in the 19th section.

“Another thing we’re doing for the laws we’re passing is tackling online crime and cyber-flashing.

“If companies fail to comply with the law – fail to protect the users that they’re responsible for – the regulator Ofcom will have the power to fine, so platforms must keep people safe online.”

Nadine Dorries TikTok rap
Nadine Dorries used the power of rap to explain the new Bill (James Manning/PA)

As of Friday evening the video had been viewed more than 10,000 times.

The Online Safety Bill is set to legally require platforms to protect users from harmful content for the first time, with fines that could run into billions of pounds for larger companies and access to sites being blocked among the penalties for breaching the new rules.

A number of other countries and regions are also exploring stricter regulation for social media and other online platforms.

