Nadine Dorries uses TikTok rap to explain Online Safety Bill

Nadine Dorries has shared a TikTok rap video in which she explains some of the details of the Online Safety Bill.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who is also the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has previously said the updated Bill will make the UK “the safest place in the world for our children to go online”.

The Bill is currently moving through Parliament, and Ms Dorries shared a video to her nearly 2,000-strong TikTok following to discuss it in lyrical fashion.

Nadine Dorries raps on TikTok about online safety (nadinedorriesmp/TikTok)

In the video, she raps: “The UK is passing some new legislation, to make the internet safer for the younger generation.

“It’s effectively a framework to protect internet users from scams, illegal content and anonymous abusers.

“It will force big tech to stop their terms being breached, and puts in measures to defend free speech.

“But is it true it will impact freedom of expression? No, we put in legal protections in the 19th section.

“Another thing we’re doing for the laws we’re passing is tackling online crime and cyber-flashing.

“If companies fail to comply with the law – fail to protect the users that they’re responsible for – the regulator Ofcom will have the power to fine, so platforms must keep people safe online.”

Nadine Dorries used the power of rap to explain the new Bill (James Manning/PA)

As of Friday evening the video had been viewed more than 10,000 times.

The Online Safety Bill is set to legally require platforms to protect users from harmful content for the first time, with fines that could run into billions of pounds for larger companies and access to sites being blocked among the penalties for breaching the new rules.

A number of other countries and regions are also exploring stricter regulation for social media and other online platforms.