Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire By Press Association May 27, 2022, 11:55 pm A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Worcestershire. West Mercia Police said the man, 30, was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood. A 51-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue. A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in Wast Hills Lane in #Hopwood, #Worcestershire earlier today.Officers arrested the man this evening on suspicion of murder.Read the full story here: https://t.co/AslKXcPM7K pic.twitter.com/PK3FCHKAay— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 27, 2022 Police said a cordon is still in place on Wast Hills Lane, which remains closed. Anyone with information is urged to visit mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ19A99-PO1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’ Man, 25, arrested after van goes on fire in A95 crash Five arrested after man dies during disorder Man goes on trial accused of plotting acts of terrorism from his Aberdeen home