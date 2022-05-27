Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said the man, 30, was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood.

A 51-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in Wast Hills Lane in #Hopwood, #Worcestershire earlier today. Officers arrested the man this evening on suspicion of murder. Read the full story here: https://t.co/AslKXcPM7K pic.twitter.com/PK3FCHKAay — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 27, 2022

Police said a cordon is still in place on Wast Hills Lane, which remains closed.

Anyone with information is urged to visit

mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ19A99-PO1

or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.