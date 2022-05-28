Liverpool fan left ‘in limbo’ as Paris flight cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool fan left ‘in limbo’ as Paris flight cancelled

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: May 28, 2022, 3:55 pm
The Liverpool team plane flies out of John Lennon Airport on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Liverpool team plane flies out of John Lennon Airport on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

A Liverpool fan was “devastated” when his flight to France for the Champions League final was cancelled, leaving him in “limbo” at an airport for six hours.

Keenan Downey and his father Leslie arrived at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 1.30am on Saturday, hoping to catch a 4am flight to Paris.

However, they were among scores of fans who faced lengthy delays after a flight cancellation.

Mr Downey, 25, who travelled from Anglesey, Wales, says the flight was rescheduled to depart at 5.45am but was cancelled.

He was then told there was no flights left at 3.30am, leaving him “stood around helpless”, before he finally boarded a rescheduled flight at 9.40am.

The pair booked the flights through World Choice Sports, which sells packages to sporting events, for about £1,300.

Prior to boarding the plane, he said: “I’m not even confident that we will get out there at the moment.

“I have got the boarding pass in my hand but until we are sat in that seat and we are taking off I won’t be confident that we’ll get there. It is pretty crazy.”

He added: “It is my first-ever final.

“My old man, he is fortunate, this will be his third. But this is my first and I am just devastated.

“I’m not certain we will be going.

“The biggest worry is getting home of course, although if we win I won’t be worrying about that.”

Calls to World Choice Sports are greeted by a recorded statement saying: “If your flight has been cancelled, please accept our apologies as it was due to matters out of our control.

“Please rest assured we will be refunding you in full in the next few days. Once again, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for the company said: “We had an issue with two aircraft which were cancelled by the airline at the last minute.

“We worked all day and most of the evening yesterday and managed to secure enough seats across two airlines to carry most of our passengers.

“We had to cancel approximately 80 passengers and we booked a number of them at the airport on other carriers.

“Some also chose to have a refund as they did not have match tickets.”

Liverpool will win their seventh Champions League trophy if Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Real Madrid at the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

