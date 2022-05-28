William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: May 28, 2022, 4:39 pm
The Duke of Cambridge during the Colonel’s Review (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge during the Colonel’s Review (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.

William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.

The Queen, who is 96, has mobility issues and now uses a walking stick.

It would be a rare absence during her 70-year reign if she did not to attend the central London ceremony on June 2 which marks the monarch’s official birthday.

It is believed the Queen could view the ceremony from a raised platform but Buckingham Palace has said her presence at the Jubilee events may not be confirmed until the day.

If the Queen does delegate her salute duties at Trooping the Colour, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years, then her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, may take her place.

The Colonel’s Review
More than 1,500 soldiers took part (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles, The Princess Royal and William would take part in the event on horseback.

On Saturday, William watched as more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses carried out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres.

They included Devon-based trooper Samuel Wallace, 24, who is the first practising Rastafarian in the Household Guards.

The Army views him as one of its most impressive junior soldiers and he has been made part of the royal escort team for the ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge salutes during the rehearsal
The Duke of Cambridge salutes during the rehearsal (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 7,000 guests watched as the soldiers and military horses carried out some of the most challenging drills to a programme of music.

They are braced in ceremonial positions for most of the ceremony and it is the culmination of hours of practice and attention to detail.

The music included Slattery’s Mounted Fut, a favourite tune of the late Queen Mother, and Long Live Elizabeth, in tribute to The Queen, an Army spokesman said.

In addition to the familiar traditional regimental marches there were Irish folk songs and a new composition just for the event – called Bob’s Own – named in honour of the first Colonel of the Irish Guards, Field Marshal Lord Roberts.

This will be the first full Trooping of the Colour on Horse Guards for three years.

The Colonel’s Review
Thousands of guests watched the rehearsal (Yui Mok/PA)

The 1st Battalion Irish Guards received their new colours from William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes, who is charge of planning the parade, said: “It is a big day in the calendar.

“I think there is more pressure because it is the start of such a significant week.

“We need to set the right tone. We are aiming for excellence and hoping the public will get involved and feel there are moments in (the Jubilee celebrations) for them.”

Lieutenant Charles Bashall 24, who will carry the Colour on parade, said it is “an incredible privilege” to be part of the Jubilee event especially as “there may never be one again.”

Saturday’s final rehearsal followed the Major General’s review on Saturday May 21  during which three people were taken to hospital after sections of the spectator stands collapsed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]