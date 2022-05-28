85ft superyacht goes up in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

85ft superyacht goes up in flames

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: May 28, 2022, 5:37 pm
The yacht on fire in Torquay (Cat Johns/PA)
The yacht on fire in Torquay (Cat Johns/PA)

Firefighters are battling to extinguish a blaze on a superyacht in Torquay.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it has five appliances at the scene of the fire, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping the anchored white yacht.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12.10pm today to Princess Pier in Torquay following reports of a fire on a yacht moored in the marina.

“The boat is believed to be well alight and had broken from the mooring. It has now been secured by the fire service near the pier.

“There have been no reported injuries at this time.

“Emergency services remain at the scene where the incident is ongoing.

“Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time.

“Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety.”

Drew Parkinson, coastguard area commander for South Devon & South-East Cornwall Coastline, tweeted: “We currently have Coastguards from across Devon and Cornwall assisting (police) with a full closure of Torquay seafront.

“Please avoid this area.”

Cat Johns,  a Liberal Democrat member of Torbay Council who witnessed the blaze, tweeted: “A yacht is on fire by Torquay marina it’s like a fire ball!”

