Liverpool fans warned of thieves in Paris ahead of Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Liverpool fans warned of thieves in Paris ahead of Champions League final

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 4:25 pm
Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)
Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

Liverpool fans have been warned about attempted thefts in Paris ahead of the Champions League final, as tens of thousands gather in the city.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

As many as 50,000 supporters, largely ticketless, began gathering early in the day in different parts of the city, but police reminded them to be wary.

Merseyside Police’s Liverpool matchday policing Twitter account posted: “Just been made aware of an attempted theft up at the stadium.

“What appears to be local youths snatching off people and running off.

“Look after you belongings. Look out for each other. Stay safe.”

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett and musician Ian Broudie joined a huge sea of red shirts in the Cours de Vincennes area in the south east of the city, where a fan zone has been set up.

Sir Kenny Dalglish greets supporters in the fan zone
Sir Kenny Dalglish greets supporters (Jacob King/PA)

Pimblett was greeting fans in a Liverpool hat, while Broudie performed in front of the crowd.

Footballs were kicked in the air and banners flown while flares – which were prohibited by French authorities – were let off in the fan zone.

Some fans were hanging high above the crowd on lampposts, letting off flares.

The huge crowd then sang the club’s unofficial anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone before cheering Dalglish to a stage.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris
Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

He told the crowd how remarkable Liverpool’s season had been before fans chanted his name.

A heavy police presence is in the area, including armed officers.

Supporter Ricky White, 45, from Aintree, told the PA news agency: “I’m nervous now, hearing King Kenny speak, seeing the fans, I really hope we do it.

“This is a special club which deserves success, I just hope it happens.”

John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, said: “Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun’s out now and it’s getting to my head a bit.

“I’d like to say at nearly 40 I’m careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I’m smashed.

“The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red.”

Liverpool fans in Paris
Liverpool fans enjoy the atmosphere (Nick Potts/PA)

Another said: “I’m sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there’s nothing more you need. Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely.”

Fans were carrying large boxes of beer and singing about team manager Jurgen Klopp and the players.

Luke Queens, 23, said: “I’m proper nervous – confident in the team but it’s a final isn’t it?

“I hope the beer settles my nerves before then, we need the first goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal