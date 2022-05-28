Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 10:31 pm
(Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
(Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

No monarch has ever served their country as well as the Queen, the Prime Minister has said ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

Boris Johnson hailed her leadership, wisdom and lifelong service at home and abroad as the world prepares to celebrate her 70-year reign.

In a personal message, he said: “This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it.

Platinum Jubilee – photos
The Queen with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

“With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and, more importantly, no monarch has ever served it so well.

“Providing leadership and wisdom, this remarkable woman has dedicated her life to serving her people and to her beloved Commonwealth.

“She has led this country through good times and bad, inspiring people to serve others and their communities to create the pride and allegiance that unites us all.”

At the age of 96 the Queen has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, but can still be relied on by world leaders for good advice, according to Mr Johnson.

He said her “outstanding service extends far beyond these shores”, noting that “she has offered counsel to more than 170 heads of government and has undertaken more than 21,000 official engagements in well over a hundred countries”.

He also spoke of her as a steadying, guiding force for the nation.

Mr Johnson added: “With all that the past 70 years has thrown at us, Her Majesty has led her country from strength to strength under her steady guidance.

“Simply without parallel, she embodies the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy should be.”

