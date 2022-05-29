Second arrest after man stabbed to death in Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Second arrest after man stabbed to death in Oldham

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 1:39 pm
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information following the fatal stabbing of a man in Oldham on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information following the fatal stabbing of a man in Oldham on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Greater Manchester on Saturday have made a second arrest.

A 31-year-old man from Rochdale was detained in the Ipswich area of Suffolk overnight on suspicion of murder after the victim, thought to be in his 40s, died following an incident after a night out in Oldham town centre.

Investigators believe the suspect was known to the deceased and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Detectives had previously been questioning another man, in his 30s, who has since been eliminated from the inquiry, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers were called at around 4.20am on Saturday to a report of a man suffering suspected stab wounds, including one to the chest, in Union Street, Oldham.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the victim is believed to be from Oldham and specially trained officers are working to support his family.

Initial inquiries suggested the man was stabbed after an altercation near the Light of Bengal restaurant.

Witness accounts led police to arrest a local man who they believe travelled to Suffolk after the incident.

A cordon remains in place around the scene while evidence is still being gathered.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst, of GMP, said: “This is an extensive and complex investigation that has moved at some pace in the last 24 hours as our team of detectives continue to piece together the circumstances that has led to a man so tragically losing his life after a night out.

“We’ve spoken to some key witnesses so far who have been assisting us with our inquiries, and this has led to us arresting a local man who we believe had travelled down to the Ipswich area after this incident, before now being detained and brought back up to Greater Manchester.

“At this stage we are not looking for anybody else in connection to this fatal incident, but I do want anybody who has seen or heard anything that could be of importance to contact us so that we can ensure that all available lines of inquiry continue to be followed so that the man responsible is brought to justice.”

