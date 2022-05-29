In Pictures: Costumed capers for fans at Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Costumed capers for fans at Comic Con

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 2:43 pm
Mother and daughter cosplayers Revan Jordan, left, dressed as Snow White, and Bella, dressed as Rapunzel, during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother and daughter cosplayers Revan Jordan, left, dressed as Snow White, and Bella, dressed as Rapunzel, during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Heroes and villains descended on the ExCel in east London across the weekend for the annual MCM Comic Con event.

Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport.

MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)

From Disney princesses to Japanese anime comic book favourites, the participants brought colour and creativity to the venue.

MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)

Comic book characters did battle with each other and there were enough Spider-Men for several multiverse recreations.

MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)

