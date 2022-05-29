Silk hanging used at Queen’s coronation to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Silk hanging used at Queen’s coronation to be auctioned

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 10:17 pm
The silk panel hung in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (Drewatts/PA)

A wall hanging that adorned Westminster Abbey at the Queen’s coronation is set to go to auction on Monday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

The piece, woven in the Queensway pattern in blue with gold lurex thread, is a portion of a decorative silk panel which served as a backdrop to the 1953 ceremony.

It was the first heraldic emblem of the Sovereign to show the Kingdoms of England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as the Principality of Wales.

The panel features a gold woven crown above a rose, thistle, leek and shamrock symbol within an oak leaf wreath.

Purchased by the current owner’s grandfather, it is estimated to fetch between £400 and £600 in the upcoming sale with Dreweatts on Monday.

The hanging, which is now framed and bears a handwritten label on the back, can be seen in many photographs from the Queen’s coronation.

The hanging is expected to fetch £400 to £600 (Dreweatts/PA)

A mahogany and brass-mounted commode that was originally owned by Queen Mary and was later in the private collection of the Queen is also going on sale and carries an estimate of £1,500-£2,500.

Silas Currie, senior valuer at Dreweatts, said: “We are honoured to offer such a rare historical souvenir, reminiscent of the very beginning of the Queen’s reign and how poignant, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years on the throne.”

