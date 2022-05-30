‘Good sunny spells’ in store for Jubilee weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Good sunny spells’ in store for Jubilee weekend

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 11:03 am
People celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)
People celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)

As the UK gears up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, all eyes are on the weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend – and there are high hopes for sunshine and warmer temperatures.

“Good sunny spells” are in store for the many street parties and outdoor events planned across the country, though people should not expect a scorcher, according to the Met Office.

The unsettled and unseasonably cool start to the week – with some areas seeing below-freezing temperatures on Monday morning – will gradually give way to drier, brighter and warmer weather in time for the long weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles told the PA news agency: “It’s fine and dry rather than major sunshine, but good sunny spells.

“Most people should see a bit of sunshine”.

But revellers going to outdoor celebrations would be wise to be ready for all eventualities.

“You’d be unlucky if you had to use the umbrella, but take one just in case, because you can never know,” Mr Miles said.

“You’re more likely to need the sunglasses than the umbrella.”

On Monday, low pressure to the north is bringing sunny intervals and some heavy rain, with hail and thunder possible in Scotland.

More mixed weather is on the way on Tuesday, with sunshine in south-western areas in the afternoon, but showers hitting the north, east and Northern Ireland.

Wednesday will be drier for many, with the clouds clearing further for the first day of the four-day bank holiday on Thursday.

After a chilly start and showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, most of the UK will enjoy fine and dry conditions with sunny spells.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations
The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)

On Friday, it will be a similar picture for most, with some areas basking in “plenty of sunshine”, the Met Office said, though rain could fall in central and northern England.

“On Saturday and Sunday it’s looking quite settled, with most places seeing quite a bit of fine and dry weather again, with a risk of showers this time in the south east and east coast, maybe,” Mr Miles said.

The western half of the UK looks set to get the most of the weekend sunshine.

Temperatures will be creeping closer to average for the time of year, making it feel warmer by the weekend.

In London, where the official Jubilee celebrations are taking place, the mercury is set to hover in the early 20s.

“It’s looking OK; good dry weather with some sunny spells,” Mr Miles said.

