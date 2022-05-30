‘Monumental’ Monet Waterloo Bridge masterpiece expected to fetch £24m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Monumental’ Monet Waterloo Bridge masterpiece expected to fetch £24m at auction

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 1:05 pm
Claude Monet’s Waterloo Bridge, Effet de Brume, is to be sold at auction by Christie’s in June (Christie’s Images LTD 2022/PA)
One of Claude Monet’s “monumental” paintings of Waterloo Bridge will go under the hammer for an estimated £24 million in London next month after being in the possession of the same US family for seven decades.

Waterloo Bridge, Effet de Brume, which depicts the London landmark cloaked in fog as the morning sun breaks through, has been described by auction house Christie’s as a “poetic masterpiece”.

The work, last seen at auction in 1939, is one in a series of 41 painted by the impressionist master of the bridge across the Thames between 1899 and 1904.

Keith Gill, the head of impressionist and modern art at Christie’s in London, said it was a “homecoming” after the last works from Monet’s London series went to auction in New York.

He told the PA news agency: “Its great to have such an iconic London view in London for auction and it will be a real highlight of the season.

“This has been tucked away in the same family collection since 1951 so 70 years in the same ownership”.

It is rare for works from the series to come to auction, with 26 in museum collections and few of the rest likely to “change hands any time soon”, Mr Gill said.

The last of Monet’s Waterloo Bridge paintings to go under the hammer was estimated in the region of 35 million dollars and ended up fetching 48 million dollars in New York last May, with Mr Gill expecting similar competition for this work “because of its rarity and quality”.

In the series, Monet captured the shifting character of the bridge under varying weather conditions and at different times of the day through a range of colours.

Mr Gill said this one was unusual for “this amazing strong burst of sunlight”.

“It is absolutely incredible in the flesh,” he said.

“You see Monet’s mastery of light, that sunshine reflected under the bridge and on the surface of the water so it’s quite a poetic work”.

First purchased by French art dealer Paul Durand-Ruel in 1905 – a year after it was painted, the picture was eventually bought by the chairman of the US watch company Bulova in 1951 and passed down the generations of his family.

It comes to auction on June 28 after a long-term loan to Switzerland’s Kunstmuseum Basel and amid “incredibly strong” demand, Mr Gill said.

“Against the uncertain economic times in relation to interest rates and inflation and the stock market, as has been the case for many, many years, a lot of our clients are feeling very comfortable investing in art,” he added.

