Cricketer hospitalised after being attacked outside a pub

A South African cricketer is in hospital in a serious condition after being assaulted outside a pub in a Somerset town, police said.

Mondli Khumalo, who plays for North Petherton, was attacked near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street, Bridgwater, at about 3am on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 20-year-old fast bowler, who previously played for South Africa’s under-19s team, remains in hospital after undergoing emergency treatment.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation, the force said.

Superintendent Richard Turner said: “We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing.”

He continued: “A full investigation is underway and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area to ensure we gather all available evidence.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time and we’d appeal for any eyewitnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”

North Petherton Cricket Club said in a statement: “All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning.”

It added: “We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa.

“Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5222126854.