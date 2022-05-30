Queen’s horse entered for race on Epsom Derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen’s horse entered for race on Epsom Derby day

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 7:27 pm
The Queen is no longer planning to attend the sporting event (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen is no longer planning to attend the sporting event (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Queen may not have a runner in the Epsom Derby but she now has a horse to cheer on the day after one of her thoroughbreds was entered into a race.

Just Fine will feature in the penultimate race on Saturday and comes after three of the Queen’s horses were withdrawn from the Derby.

The Queen is no longer planning to attend the sporting event during her Platinum Jubilee weekend according to reports, as the 96-year-old monarch is said to want to pace herself during her milestone celebrations.

Her hopes of winning the Derby during her Platinum Jubilee year ended earlier in May when her horse Reach For The Moon, who was among the favourites, and two others were withdrawn.

Derby Day
The Queen unveils a statue of Lester Piggott during the 2019 Derby at Epsom Racecourse (Simon Cooper/PA)

The head of state is a passionate horse owner and breeder, and would have been looking forward to seeing her horses take on the best in the world in the famous classic.

Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

Reach For The Moon was returning from injury but John Gosden, the horse’s joint trainer, said the Derby had come too soon for the thoroughbred, the Racing Post reported.

The Queen’s horse Just Fine has been entered into the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs.

A final decision on whether it will run will be taken on Thursday, which is the 48-hour “declaration stage” for the race.

Hayley Turner, one of the Queen’s regular jockeys, told thejockeyclub.co.uk: “I know she’ll always watch the race. I ride for Andrew Balding and he’ll always say, ‘She’ll be watching!’

“If she’s there in person she comes to the paddock before the race and she doesn’t come back unless the horse has won. The trainer will give her the feedback.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal