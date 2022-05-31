What the papers say – May 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 31

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 3:15 am
Travel disruption, rebel Tories and the cost of living are among the topics on the front pages.

The Daily Express calls the delays “carnage” while the Daily Mirror runs with “chaos”.

The Times adds that the disruptions have been blamed on airline cuts.

Metro and the Daily Star says travellers are wishing they were not on holiday.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s “sudden lurch” to the right has fuelled anger from his own MPs, while the i reports threats to his premiership are “growing by the day”.

The Daily Mail says ministers are facing mounting pressure to cut fuel taxes further as the cost of filling a family car with diesel passed £100.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports on Labour’s warning concerning struggling families as food prices rise by up to 50%.

The Daily Telegraph leads on figures released by the Home Office that shows only one police force is answering 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

The Sun says Andy Carroll “didn’t score” at his stag do.

And the Financial Times says US chipmaker Qualcomm wants to buy a stake in UK chip designer Arm.

