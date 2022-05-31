In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force have conducted a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The colourful event will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Gold State Coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall during the rehearsal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Troops carrying flags of Commonwealth nations march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Troops march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A member of the Household Cavalry checks his watch during a final early morning rehearsal through London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)