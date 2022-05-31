In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant By Press Association May 31, 2022, 10:41 am Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force have conducted a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The colourful event will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. The Gold State Coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall during the rehearsal (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Troops carrying flags of Commonwealth nations march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Troops march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA) A member of the Household Cavalry checks his watch during a final early morning rehearsal through London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Gregory Porter to lead performance at lighting of jubilee beacons Braving downpours will be worth it, say royal fans camping on The Mall Queen back at Windsor ready to embark on historic Jubilee celebrations Man ‘arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace told staff he wanted to see Queen’