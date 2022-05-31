In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 10:41 am
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force have conducted a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The colourful event will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The gold state coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
The Gold State Coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall during the rehearsal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops carrying flags of Commonwealth nations march on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Troops carrying flags of Commonwealth nations march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London, as members of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Troops of the Household Cavalry on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops march on The Mall, during an early morning rehearsal as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
Troops march on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A member of the Household Cavalry checks his watch as service personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend
A member of the Household Cavalry checks his watch during a final early morning rehearsal through London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

