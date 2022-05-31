Queen’s maid of honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Queen’s maid of honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 11:41 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 2:59 pm
Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who was one of the Queen’s Maids of Honour at her Coronation, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ after being reunited with the dress she wore following its restoration (Quest/PA)
Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who was one of the Queen’s Maids of Honour at her Coronation, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ after being reunited with the dress she wore following its restoration (Quest/PA)

One of the maids of honour at the Queen’s Coronation was stunned after being reunited with her dress which had “seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands” before its restoration.

The silk gown Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill wore on June 2 1953 had suffered extreme sunlight exposure after years on display, causing the material to become “split and shattered”.

Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, who held the Royal Warrant as dressmaker to the Queen Mother, the garment remains a piece of British history.

Coronation dress
Emma Telford spent 400 hours painstakingly repairing the delicate silk dress (Quest/PA)

Textile conservator Emma Telford spent 400 hours making invisible repairs to the fabric in order to repair the delicate and irreplaceable dress, in scenes filmed for the new series of Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue.

Having last worn the priceless gown in 1953, Lady Rosemary said: “I think it’s unbelievable. When I first saw it, after it had been damaged, I thought there was no hope for this.

“It seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands, and I’m just overwhelmed by what’s been done. I think it’s going to go on exhibition, and hopefully will be well looked after.” 

Lady Rosemary said that seeing the dress brought back memories, recalling her duties on the day.

She said: “We’d been trained so well by the Duke of Norfolk. We had so many rehearsals, we never thought anything would go wrong, and it didn’t.”

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
A footman lifts the Queen’s train as she leaves Buckingham Palace to enter the State Coach following her Coronation (PA)

Asked whether the Queen was nervous on Coronation Day, Lady Rosemary said: “She certainly didn’t show it.

“When we started off, the six of us, she turned around and she just said ‘Ready, girls’ and off we went – she was wonderfully relaxed.” 

Ms Telford said: “I felt very nervous and quite anxious about today, for a few weeks. Wondering if it was actually going to be ready in time. It was lovely to see that reaction.” 

The dress had suffered significant damage around the bottom and the material had begun to shred, though the front of the gown had remained in good condition and the beadwork had survived almost entirely intact.

Ms Telford used support fabric with adhesive to bond the fragile silk of the dress and stabilise the damage.

Dress
Textile conservator Emma Telford with the dress (Quest/PA)

She said: “There’s really no option with an item that’s in that kind of condition.

“An adhesive support is really a last resort for textile conservators, but this is very much a last gasp for this item as it really is in such poor condition.”

– Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue airs on June 7 at 9pm on Quest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]