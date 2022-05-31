In Pictures: Legoland marks Platinum Jubilee with its own miniature pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Legoland marks Platinum Jubilee with its own miniature pageant

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 2:17 pm
A member of the Legoland Windsor staff makes adjustments to a Lego replica of the Queen Victoria Memorial (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well under way at Legoland with a pageant in miniature marking the 70-year reign of the Queen.

Modellers at Legoland Windsor assembled bricks to mark the monarch’s milestone including a picnic scene at Windsor Castle.

Royal staples such as a ride down The Mall, a balcony scene and even a Red Arrows flypast were also put together.

Platinum Jubilee
A Lego figure in a display recreating a Platinum Jubilee picnic scene in front of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
A replica of the Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Model Maker Freya Groom places a replica of the Queen, re-imagined in Lego Bricks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Lego version of the Queen was dressed in sunshine yellow for the occasion.

Platinum Jubilee
Model maker Paula Young handles the Queen with care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Queen in Lego form makes a journey down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Lego spectators watch as the Queen model travels down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

No royal celebration would be complete without a balcony scene as the model Queen joined family members to bask in acclaim from her people while a Red Arrows flypast provided the traditional finale.

Platinum Jubilee
The model of the Queen joins family members in a balcony scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Paula Young has a bird’s eye view of the balcony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Freya Groom organising a Red Arrow flypast (Jonathan Brady/PA)

