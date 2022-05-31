Harry and Meghan’s popularity with the British public hits record low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan’s popularity with the British public hits record low

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 2:05 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity has sunk to a record low, according to a new poll.

Nearly two thirds of Britons (63%) hold a negative view of Harry and Meghan, according to the YouGov survey on the favourability of members of the royal family.

The results come as the couple, who have stepped down as working royals and moved to north America, will return to the UK this week with their two children to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry’s favourability score has dropped from -25 in March to -26 in May, with 58% of people thinking of him negatively versus 32% who see him in a positive light.

Meghan’s score has slumped even further from -39 to -42, with almost two in three people having a negative view of her compared to 23% who have a positive one.

Changes in attitude towards Harry have changed dramatically since 2018, when he was the most popular royal with the British public, 77% of whom held a positive opinion of him at the time.

He remains more popular among the young, with 42% of 18 to 24 year olds seeing the duke positively, compared to 33% who see him negatively.

In this age group, 38% view Meghan positively and 36% negatively.

The poll, carried out on 1,692 adults between May 18 and 19, also revealed that the Queen remains the most popular royal.

Eight in 10 Britons hold a positive opinion of the monarch, versus 12% who see her negatively – giving her a net score of +69.

The survey showed that 77% of the public think the Duke of Cambridge will do a good job as king, compared to 57% for the Prince of Wales.

William is seen as a good role model by seven in 10 Britons, while only three in 10 think the same of his brother Harry.

